Gym owners can now apply to offer free memberships for young people

Government has issued an expression of interest for gym owners interested in applying for the free membership scheme announced during Budget 2025.

Through this scheme, which has now opened for applications, any gym owner can participate. Once the application process concludes and the system is operational, young people born between 2005 and 2007 will be able to apply and receive their six-month membership, fully paid for by the government.

Announcing the expression of interest, the Sports Ministry said the aim of this initiative is to promote a healthier lifestyle, both from a mental health perspective and through a culture of proper nutrition.

This measure is part of the vision of the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research, and Innovation, which is being advanced through several initiatives. Among these is a pilot project that increases the time students spend engaging in physical activities. This project has been a success, with participation from five different colleges, involving more than 500 classes. Within two years, it is expected to be implemented in every college, the ministry said.

“Last year, the Strategy for Public Consultation was launched in collaboration with the Ministry for Health and Active Ageing – A Strategy for Health-Enhancing Physical Activity – with a vision to raise awareness among all citizens about the importance of physical activity in daily life, leading to improved individual health,” Sport Minister Clifton Grima noted. “Both this measure announced in the budget and other projects in the educational and sports sectors highlight the importance of incorporating physical activity into our daily lives.”

He explained that the vision for this sector is for the government to ensure that everyone has easy access to sports facilities, emphasising that physical exercise is a lifelong process that should begin as early as possible.

Interested applicants are requested to apply here by no later than noon on 21 February 2025.