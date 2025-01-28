Residents request PM’s intervention on Mellieha Heights saga

Mellieha residents have written to the Prime Minister requesting his intervention on the Mellieha Heights saga.

Residents and the Local Council have appealed the development permit in front of the EPRT, following their request to the NAO for an investigation on the transfer of land to developer Paul Attard for a mere €380,000 in yearly ground rent.

Despite this, works are set to commence this Saturday, with the permit being fast-tracked and approved within a period of just two months.

“In light of two recent declarations you have made in the media, we, residents of Mellieha Heights and surrounding neighbourhoods, are formally requesting you revoke the transfer of a plot of land from the Lands Authority to a private developer,” the residents said.

Residents said they at how the PM has ignored their pleas to safeguard their quality of life.

“On the 6th October 2024, you stated in an interview with three journalists that you had given a directive to the Lands Authority that public land should not be sold for private development; this was the day after we held a press conference asking for the agreement to be revoked. On the 23rd November, two days after the PA issued the permit for this development, you repeated this once again to the media. In both instances, you stopped of short of saying that this agreement should be revoked,” the residents said.

“We are also angry at the way with which the Planning Authority has fast-tracked the developer’s application, issuing the permit in a record time of two months, whilst summarily ignoring our concerns. The Planning Commission’s members attitude towards us was dismissive, arrogant, and definitely not servient to the public interest.”

They said they feel abandoned by the government and its authorities, “who insist on facilitating private development which will make a sheer profit off the back of our quality of life, our health, and our mental wellbeing; this is unacceptable in every town in which it is allowed to happen.”

The Mellieha residents said they agree with the council that the land in Mellieha Heights should be turned into a public open space, since the nearby area designated by Project Green will never compensate for the loss of air and light caused by the proposed development.

“In light of all this, we ask you to intervene in our favour and to revoke the land transfer, and to instruct the Planning Authority to revoke the permit granted,” the residents said.

The residents’ letter comes weeks after Mellieha Mayor Gabriel Micallef publicly wrote to the Prime Minister requesting that the land is taken back by the government and made available as a public open space.

Despite numerous calls, the Prime Minister has yet to accept a meeting with both residents and Local Council representatives.