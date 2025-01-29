menu

Inter-governmental planning at centre of Climate Change Authority meeting

The authority’s CEO, engineer Abigail Cutajar emphasised that Malta’s path to sustainability depends on bold decision-making, a long-term vision, and full coordination between stakeholders

matthew_farrugia
29 January 2025, 5:12pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: DOI/MEEC)
(Photo: DOI/MEEC)

Government’s role in tackling climate change through collaboration between public entities and ministries was the focus of a meeting attended by the Climate Action Authority (CAA), environment minister and all Permanent Secretaries.

The authority’s CEO, engineer Abigail Cutajar emphasised that Malta’s path to sustainability depends on bold decision-making, a long-term vision, and full coordination between stakeholders.

Environment minister Miriam Dalli stressed the importance of a unified government approach, urging ministries to take bold steps and turn climate challenges into opportunities. She called for concrete measures that prioritise future generations.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana noted the need for cooperation across government entities, stating that the CAA will serve as a key driver in shaping clearer policies and long-term strategic planning. 

He said that climate action is not the responsibility of a single ministry but a national commitment, pointing to ongoing initiatives such as the adoption of electric vehicles within the public service.

Dalli thanked the Head of the Public Service and all officials for their support, as she underscored the importance of unity in achieving success, stating, “When the government speaks with one voice and works together, we succeed.”

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.