Gozo should elect five MPs, other regions 10, Momentum proposes

Partit Momentum said it is ready to propose to the president a framework for electoral reform whereby Gozo elects five MPs while four regions in Malta elect 10 MPs each.

Their proposal follows on the reform suggested by the Malta Chamber, whereby parliament’s size is reduced to 45 seats, with nine MPs elected from five districts across Malta.

“Malta is desperately in need of a third voice in parliament,” said Arnold Cassola, the party’s chairperson. “Knowing the greed of PLPN, we are convinced they will resist change to cling to their dualistic power. We are ready to take them on. Malta is ripe for change.”

Currently, the Maltese electorate is split into 13 electoral districts while the parliament holds 79 seats.

Under the system proposed by Momentum, the district threshold to get elected would be lowered from 16.6% to 9%.

“Though still high by European standards and comparable only to Turkey, we at Momentum are ready to go for it and to propose it to Her Excellency, the President, at our forthcoming meeting,” Cassola said.

On Thursday, the Malta Chamber published a policy document outlining a framework to reform parliamentary remuneration and increased resources for each elected member.

Apart from reducing the number of MPs to 45, the Malta Chamber suggested that MPs should be full-time, rather than part-time.

