NGOs concerned over proposed local plan amendment in Qajjenza

Moviment Graffitti, together with Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa and Marsaxlokk Heritage, has voiced strong opposition to a proposed amendment in the Local Plan to allow for the construction of six apartment and office blocks on the site of the former Enemalta gas storage facility in Qajjenza, Birżebbuġa.

The Planning Authority Executive Council is scheduled to decide on the application on Tuesday, 4th February at 3:00pm.

The organisations opposed the construction of three seven-storey buildings on public land, regardless of whether they are developed by a private or public entity.

“Qajjenza is already the most congested area in Birżebbuġa, characterised by high population density and a severe lack of public spaces essential for residents’ health and well-being.”

Instead of allowing further large-scale development, the NGOs argued that the public land within the former gas plant site should be repurposed for a community-based project that benefits local residents.

While the organisations did not object to development on the privately owned portion of the site, they argue that the proposed three six-storey blocks facing ODZ land are excessive and out of scale with their surroundings.

The current Local Plan designates the adjacent development zone for a maximum of three storeys, making the proposed buildings—twice the permitted height—disproportionate and visually overbearing.

“Over two-thirds of the land covered by PC/00022/23 is owned by either the government company Enemalta or the Lands Authority. Therefore, the developer required government approval before submitting this zoning application. We reiterate that the government has a duty to ensure that any proposed development respects both residents and the environment - something this proposal, in its current form, clearly fails to do.”

The organisations urge the Planning Authority to reject this Planning Control application and call on the government to prioritise the common good in any future proposals for the site.