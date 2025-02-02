Bernard Grech promises fourth 'maybe even fifth' Gozo ferry

Grech spoke a great deal about what the party had to offer Malta’s sister island, as he emphasised that while progress should be sought after, this should not be done at the expense of losing Gozo’s unique characteristics.

The PN leader added that all that is good in Gozo must be utilised “without being erased.”

He stressed that connectivity between the islands is key, as Grech stated that a PN government would not only ensure that the Gozo ferries are quality vessels, but would also introduce a fourth, and “maybe even a fifth ferry of needs be.”

Grech also spoke of a number of promises that PL governments failed to fulfill such as a new hospital in Gozo “despite spending millions.” The Gozo General Hospital has long been a hallmark of the Labour administration’s bitter experience with the Vitals, later Steward, privatisation that led to its annulment by a court over fraudulent procurement.

Last November, the government launched a preliminary market consultation to identify potential service providers in healthcare design and construction to construct a new hospital in Gozo.

“If you want a new state of the art hospital in Gozo, it will be a Nationalist government that will deliver it,” he told supporters.

Grech blasted Prime Minister Robert Abela as he referenced government’s attempt to reform the process behind how ordinary citizens request magisterial inquiries. Grech stated that Abela and his government are now focused on hiding their pigging out, reducing citizens rights, and how to stay in power.