Unsafe children bicycle and two lighting chains recalled from market

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority has informed the public about the dangers of a children bicycle and two lighting chains.

The bicycle has been recalled from the market as the testing carried out revealed that the handlebar breaks due to low mechanical strength causing loss of control and a potential fall resulting in an injury. The product did not comply with the General Product Safety Regulation.

On the other hand, due to lack of insulation of one of the lighting chains and poor mechanical strength of the other, their live parts could be easily exposed potentially leading to an electric shock. This, besides other shortcomings related to lack of instructions and safety information. These chains were not in line with the Low Voltage Directive.

As a result, the MCCAA has taken the appropriate procedures to ensure that these products are removed from the local market with immediate effect. Consumers who have bought any of the above-mentioned products should refrain from using them and, where possible, return them to the retailer from where they purchased them.

Retailers are obliged to redress consumers, whereby the bicycle can be returned to the retailer to have its handlebar replaced while the lighting chains can be returned to the retailer to have them replaced with a safe one of the same type and at least the same value; or if such a replacement is not possible, by offering full refund of the amount paid.

The products can be identified through the following details:

Stoy 12" Navy Blue (Art. No. 813403) from batch number IK10257436 ] Lighting chain Art no: 23101-2 EAN Code: 8016886231010 Lighting chain Model Number: W-20-5 EAN Code: 691510100207

Such tests carried out at accredited laboratories, were part of an EU Commission’s project: CASP (Coordinated Activities on the Safety of Products).

“Malta, through the MCCAA, has committed to testing campaigns for a wide range of products, including children’s bicycles and highchairs – some of which are being subject to continued review – as well as baby soothers and soother holders, lighting chains, slime toys, and electric heaters,” the MCCAA said.

Consumers are always reminded to check the Safety Gate platform found here before purchasing products in case the product they are about to purchase is a recalled one.