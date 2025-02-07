Malta joins 78 countries in condemning Trump sanctions on ICC

Malta has joined 78 other countries in condemning US President Donald Trump’s sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"The Court serves as a vital pillar of the international justice system by ensuring accountability for the most serious international crimes and justice for victims," stated Malta's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vanessa Frazier, in an Instagram post.

This reaction comes as Trump’s has imposed an executive order which freezes assests and enables travel bans on ICC officials and their families after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Trump signed an executive order Thursday saying the ICC had "abused its power" by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with the US president on Tuesday.

Malta, along with 78 countries within the United Nations and European Union, have widely condemned Trump's decision.

Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council representing the EU's 27 member states, wrote on X that the move "undermines the international criminal justice system.”

The sanctions could impact the court's technical and IT operations, including evidence gathering. There are fears victims of alleged crimes may hesitate to come forward.

The names of the individuals affected by the sanctions were not immediately released, but previous US sanctions under Trump had targeted the court's prosecutor.

Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court’s independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole. https://t.co/zk0lsnB1p0 — António Costa (@eucopresident) February 7, 2025

The ICC has vowed to continue its work, stating, "The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world.”

The UN warned that such measures "increase the risk of impunity for the most serious crimes and threaten to erode the international rule of law.