[WATCH] Bernard Grech doesn't deny PN employees' missing social security contributions

Opposition leader Bernard Grech did not outright deny that there may be employees within his party that did not had their social security contributions paid.

For the past few days, former PL propoagandist Karl Stagno Navarra has been alleging that the PN has racked up millions in unpaid social security contributions.

On Tuesday, MaltaToday asked Grech whether he denies that there are current or former PN employees whose social security contributions were unpaid.

“There are a number of former PN employees that retired and have had no problem in getting their pensions.”

When pressed on the matter, Grech repeated his statement.

The allegations of unpaid social security taxes are part of a campaign by former Pjazza presenter Karl Stagno Navarra against the PN, Repubblika, and other figures and NGOs.

A former NET employee himself, Stagno Navarra is claiming that the PN is not honouring a repayment plan it has with the taxman.

On Tuesday, the Labour Party distanced itself from Stagno Navarra, as PL president Alex Sciberras said that he is "acting on his own initiative".