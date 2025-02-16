[WATCH] Ombudsman rebukes Prime Minister over prison report comments

Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon has voiced disagreement with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s disparaging comments over a prison report that flagged abuse by former director Alex Dalli.

“I cannot agree with him for one simple reason – the investigation was carried out meticulously. It is not a case where we sat behind a desk and drew up a report. Everyone’s testimony was heard, including those in the highest roles within the prison,” Zammit McKeon said in an interview with MaltaToday.

In comments to the media, the Prime Minister had dismissed the report by saying it is easy to “sit behind a desk, censure in comfort and write reports”.

“I respect the Prime Minister as a person, and I respect his role, which is one of responsibility, but with all due respect, I cannot agree with him,” Zammit McKeon said. “A number of testimonies were heard inside the prison, there is a record of these testimonies, and we know exactly what happened inside the prison.”

The report flagged shocking cases of abuse on Dalli’s watch.

