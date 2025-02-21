Transparency International blasts MP for hinting DCG Foundation to blame for corruption perception

Transparency International has condemned Labour MP Michael Farrugia for suggesting that the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation is responsible for Malta’s record-low ranking in global corruption indexes.

Last week, Transparency International published its 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, showing that Malta had slid to its worst position yet, ranking 65th from 180 countries.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Farrugia encouraged the public to look up Transparency International’s national contact for Malta, implying that the country’s poor ranking was influenced by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, which is the Maltese contact.

Farrugia, who was home affairs minister at the time of her murder, appeared to suggest a connection between the foundation and Malta’s standing in corruption rankings.

In response, Transparency International dismissed his claim as "categorically false." In a post on X, the organisation explained that its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is compiled using 13 independent data sources, none of which are affiliated with the Daphne Foundation or any of its chapters.