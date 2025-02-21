Transparency International blasts MP for hinting DCG Foundation to blame for corruption perception
Transparency International has condemned Labour MP Michael Farrugia for suggesting that the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation is responsible for Malta’s record-low ranking in global corruption indexes.
Last week, Transparency International published its 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, showing that Malta had slid to its worst position yet, ranking 65th from 180 countries.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Farrugia encouraged the public to look up Transparency International’s national contact for Malta, implying that the country’s poor ranking was influenced by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, which is the Maltese contact.
Farrugia, who was home affairs minister at the time of her murder, appeared to suggest a connection between the foundation and Malta’s standing in corruption rankings.
In response, Transparency International dismissed his claim as "categorically false." In a post on X, the organisation explained that its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is compiled using 13 independent data sources, none of which are affiliated with the Daphne Foundation or any of its chapters.
Transparency International emphasised that the Maltese government alone is responsible for the country’s poor CPI performance.
It attributed Malta’s decline in rankings to widespread abuse of power for private gain, as well as the criminal charges against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and other ex-officials in connection with the fraudulent hospitals deal.
Furthermore, the organisation highlighted that government has yet to implement most of the recommendations from the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder, particularly those aimed at strengthening the rule of law.
"Instead of criticising civil society organisations like the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, the government of Malta should work with them to strengthen anti-corruption efforts and the rule of law," Transparency International concluded.