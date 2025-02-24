Family ties are leading contributor for happiness, Maltese believe

Family ties are the leading contributor to happiness and overall wellbeing, Maltese believe according to a study.

The study - commissioned by Labour MEP, Thomas Bajada - defines wellbeing as a combination of mental, physical, financial, and social stability.

The study found that different age groups prioritise different aspects of wellbeing. Younger adults (18-29) value friendships and leisure time but report higher stress and anxiety, while those aged 30-49 struggle with work-life balance.

Older adults (50-64) prioritise work-life balance and financial security and the 65+ group find wellbeing in religious beliefs and community engagement.

According to the study, men place slightly more importance on their careers, while women emphasise family and social relationships. Women also reported experiencing slightly higher stress levels and emotional burden.

A substantial percentage of respondents, 31.2%, expressed dissatisfaction with their work-life balance, indicating that work pressures are limiting their ability to relax and enjoy leisure activities. This suggests that work-related stress is a significant weight, especially on middle-aged individuals.

Social cohesion appears to be fragmented according to the study, as 43.5% of those surveyed rarely trust others. In contrast, trust in family remains very high, with 95.3% of respondents indicating they trust their family the most.

The high cost of living, cited by 11.5% of respondents, is a significant contributor to dissatisfaction. Younger respondents are experiencing pronounced levels of stress and mental health challenges.

While 33.3% of respondents described themselves as very happy and 45.0% as fairly happy, common sources of dissatisfaction included financial struggles, stress, anxiety, and bereavement.

In his foreword, Bajada stressed the importance of placing wellbeing at the heart of decision-making.

“This study will serve as a blueprint for my work as a law-maker and representative,” Bajada stated.

The study used telephone interviews to collect data from a random sample of 432 respondents between December 11 and December 19, 2024.