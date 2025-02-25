Extend prescription period for ethics breach, Repubblika urges MPs

Repubblika has backed the recommendation of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life to extend the prescription period for investigations into the conduct of public officials.

This follows the commissioner’s ruling that an omission in the Prime Minister’s 2022 asset declaration could not be investigated because it had become time-barred.

The request for an investigation was filed by Momentum Party chairperson Arnold Cassola.

The NGO urged MPs to amend the law to extend this timeframe, aligning with recommendations from both the standards czar and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Repubblika argues that the current 30-day limit is far too short and creates the impression that MPs are crafting legislation in a way that shields them from accountability.

It is contradictory, the NGO states, that lawmakers have taken pride in removing the statute of limitations on corruption while simultaneously allowing an extremely brief window for investigating breaches of ethics.

Repubblika insists that extending the prescription period would be a step towards tackling impunity and would send a clear message that parliament and politicians are genuinely committed to upholding ethical standards.