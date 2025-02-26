menu

Alibaba whole cloves contain pesticide, Environmental Health Directorate warns

The products are different sized bags of whole cloves, particularly the 50g, 250g, and 750g bags. The products were found to contain chlorpyrifos, a pesticide

26 February 2025, 10:54am
The Environmental Health Directorate has warned that a number of Alibaba clove products were found to contain pesticide.

The directorate said that after it received information from a few operators, it confirmed the claims through its Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed,

The products are different sized bags of whole cloves, particularly the 50g, 250g, and 750g bags. The products were found to contain chlorpyrifos, a pesticide.

“For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Environmental Health Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected].”

The public may also access the directorate’s Facebook page and website for similar information.

