Headmaster denies censoring teacher who spoke on TV
Headmaster Jonathan Portanier Mifsud said that he only spoke with the teacher to ask for the names of students she mentioned as being unable to attend school due to stress • MUT launches petition to remove permission requirement for teachers to speak publicly
A school principal at the center of a controversy regarding teacher’s public statements has denied allegations of intimidation and clarified the events that took place.
In a Facebook post, the principal spoke about a number of statements responding to an alleged attempt to censor Joanna Mallia, a teacher who appeared on a TV programme to criticise changes Secondary Education Certificate.
The MUT had condemned Mallia’s telling off, while the show’s host, Jon Mallia, said that this was unacceptable.
However on Thursday, school principal Jonathan Portanier Mifsud stated that he did not reprimand Mallia for her public appearance.
He stressed that teachers who had previously sought approval to speak publicly had always been granted permission, even on short notice.
Addressing the specific case in question, the principal explained that he met with the teacher in question after she approached him for a signature. During their discussion, he inquired whether she had followed the approval process and asked for the names of students she mentioned as being unable to attend school due to stress from School-Based Assessments (SBAs).
The principal said this was done with the intention of providing support to those students but had yet to receive any names.
The principal denied any intimidation, describing the conversation as "civil and mature."
“Unfortunately, I feel that in this country, we have reached a point where no one can speak to anyone without it being immediately reported on social media as intimidation,” Portanier Mifsud said.
On the issue of SBAs, he reiterated that these assessments are not limited to written tests but can take various forms, including presentations, discussions, research, and assignments tailored to students' needs.
MUT requests removal of teachers' permission to speak publicly
Further following up on the incident, the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) launched a national petition calling on the Education Ministry to withdraw a controversial circular that it says restricts educators from speaking publicly about their profession.
The union argues that preventing teachers from engaging in professional dialogue amounts to censorship, which could have negative effects on both teaching and students' learning experiences.
The MUT reaffirmed that educators not only have the right but also the duty to speak openly about the education system and how it impacts students. The union is urging teachers and the public to support the petition in defense of freedom of expression within the profession.