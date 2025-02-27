Headmaster denies censoring teacher who spoke on TV

A school principal at the center of a controversy regarding teacher’s public statements has denied allegations of intimidation and clarified the events that took place.

In a Facebook post, the principal spoke about a number of statements responding to an alleged attempt to censor Joanna Mallia, a teacher who appeared on a TV programme to criticise changes Secondary Education Certificate.

The MUT had condemned Mallia’s telling off, while the show’s host, Jon Mallia, said that this was unacceptable.

However on Thursday, school principal Jonathan Portanier Mifsud stated that he did not reprimand Mallia for her public appearance.

He stressed that teachers who had previously sought approval to speak publicly had always been granted permission, even on short notice.