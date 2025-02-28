Agreement reached on National Building and Construction Code

A new agreement has been signed to bring together key industry stakeholders for the implementation of a National Building and Construction Code.

The agreement was announced at a press conference held at the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) by Minister for Justice and Construction Sector Reform, Jonathan Attard.

The agreements are set to last for three years, with the phased implementation of 17 building codes and six construction codes over the period. Attard said the immediate focus will be on regulations concerning building structures, safety, and fire prevention.

“This agreement highlights a collective commitment to improving the sector and ensuring safety with clear terms,” Attard said.

The minister said past construction accidents, such as the death of Miriam Pace five years ago and the death of Jean Paul Sofia, are proof of the need for reform. The implementation of this code is a step towards preventing such tragedies in the future, he said.

The Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers (KTP) will play a central role in drafting the Building and Construction Code.

KTP President André Pizzuto said the Chamber’s integral involvement in the process will help reshape the industry. “We are proud to be a part of this crucial step forward for the sector,” he said.

He also thanked the ministry for maintaining a positive and constructive relationship with KTP, ensuring that Sofia public inquiry recommendations were swiftly and carefully addressed.

The BCA has also signed agreements with several other organizations in the sector, including the Association of Builders and Contractors; the Malta Excavation, Demolition, and Recycling Association; the Malta Developers' Association; the Chamber of Engineers; the Planning Authority; the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology; the University of Malta; the Occupational Health and Safety Authority; and the Civil Protection Department.

These agreements aim to ensure ongoing consultations between the BCA, KTP, and these stakeholders, to shape the National Building and Construction Code.

Roderick Bonnici, CEO of the Building and Construction Authority, said the Building Code will set the standards for the completed product while the Construction Code will outline the necessary processes involved in achieving that final result.

“These National Codes will complement the work already done by the BCA, particularly in licensing builders and contractors. The new licenses will align with these codes, ensuring that the construction sector becomes more professional and in line with European standards,” Bonnici said.