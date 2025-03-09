Miscarriage leave being discussed at government level, Prime Minister announces

Discussions are underway at government level on the introduction of special leave for couples who go through a miscarriage, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

“This is a strong initiative that will make a big difference in the quality of life of couples,” Abela said while speaking during a Labour Party event that focussed on gender equality.

The event, themed Challenging Stereotypes, Creating Opportunities was held in Birżebbuġa.

Abela described this initiative as one that would significantly improve the quality of life for affected families.

The announcement is part of broader efforts by the Labour government to enhance workers’ rights and introduce new social measures, he said.

Abela highlighted the success of second parent leave in the private sector, noting that the number of fathers taking this leave increased from 400 to 700 over the past year.

He also emphasised other progressive measures, including removing VAT on sanitary products, a step aimed at combating period poverty often referred to as the ‘pink tax’. This measure was announced in the 2025 budget and aligns with a five-year strategy to mainstream gender equality.

The discussion around miscarriage leave is being coordinated by Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul.

Abela praised a local telecommunications company that already provides four weeks of paid leave for cases of miscarriage, stillbirth, or failed IVF treatments.

He noted that recent discussions with medical experts at Mater Dei Hospital reinforced the importance of government support for smaller but significant segments of society.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Lydia Abela, also addressed the event, stressing the importance of education and active male participation in achieving gender equality.

She highlighted progress over the past decade but acknowledged that more work is needed to accelerate equality between women and men.

Robert Abela also pointed out Labour’s achievements in increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 44% to 74% over 12 years.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to identifying challenges and turning them into opportunities for societal progress.

The event featured interventions from various sectors, all advocating for continued efforts to address equality issues and improve quality of life across Malta.