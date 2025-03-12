Malta joins Commonwealth countries in call for unity to restore global harmony

Malta has joined other Commonwealth countries in calling for unity to restore global harmony during the 68th meeting of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) held on Tuesday.

“Malta stands united with all Commonwealth member countries, as we reinforce our commitment to the Commonwealth Charter, seeking unity and global solutions to overcome shared challenges, to ensure peace, equality, prosperity and sustainability.," Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg stated during the meeting, emphasising Malta's commitment to the Commonwealth Charter.

Borg, who chairs the group, highlighted the importance of upholding Commonwealth values.

This was the first CMAG meeting since it was reformed last October, when Borg was elected to chair the group for two years.

The CMAG includes representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Botswana, Canada, Grenada, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Samoa, and Zambia.

They discussed how to help countries moving towards democracy and ways to improve governance within the Commonwealth.

"We are the custodians of the fundamental Commonwealth values and principles. We guide and support member states in promoting and protecting these values. And where necessary, we are called upon to make tough decisions to protect those values," Borg said after the meeting.

Malta also highlighted the appeal made by the Head of the Commonwealth, King Charles III, stating that “there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet.”