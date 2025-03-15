ADPD slams PA's proposed changes to DNO permits

ADPD-The Green Party has slammed the Planning Authority's proposed amendments to the Development Notification Order.

The party claims the changes ignore crucial recommendations from the Jean-Paul Sofia inquiry and could lead to unchecked development.

“How many must die on construction sites before the Planning Authority (PA) learns the ropes and starts to take regulation of the development sector seriously?" ADPD leader Sandra Gauci said at a press conference held in front of the PA offices in Floriana.

The proposed changes would exempt urban greening projects carried out by the public sector from the development regulatory process, including projects involving structures and built facilities.

Last week marked the end of the public consultation on the proposed amendments to the Development Notification Order (DNO).

ADPD Deputy Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo pointed out that the proposal contradicts the inquiry's recommendations.

“The Planning Authority proposal signifies that it will be possible to develop structures and facilities of any size without public scrutiny, both within the development zone and outside of it (ODZ) as long as they can be associated with a greening project,” the ADPD leader said.

Gauci further emphasised the lack of accountability in the proposed changes.

“The PA seeks to be above the law. It seeks to be in a position of not being accountable for its decisions,” she said.

The party argued these amendments would not only bypass public scrutiny but also make it difficult for other authorities to regulate such developments.

ADPD warned that the PA’s proposal will lead to unchecked development under the guise of urban greening projects.