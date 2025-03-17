Government conducting yet another mass transport feasibility study

Government is currently conducting yet another feasibility study to determine the “most financially feasible” mass transport system.

The proposal of constructing a mass transport system, most notably a metro system, has been a long-discussed subject by various administrations.

In October 2021, a few months before the last general election, government presented a study on the feasibility of a mass transport system. The study proposed a three-line underground transport system with 25 stops. It was estimated to cost around €6.25 billion and would be spanned over a period of 15-20 years.

The event where the study was launched netted a company €500,000 in direct orders, and despite the money spent on the feasibility study in 2021, no progress on the construction of a mass transport system has been announced.

In a parliamentary question made by PN MP Alex Borg to transport minister Chris Bonett, the former stated that the ministry is conducting another feasibility study.

Bonett said that the evaluation includes a number of studies that have been made throughout the years and is expected to be concluded “within the coming weeks.”

“We need to establish once and for all which system the country should pursue. An efficient system that the country can responsibly finance without encountering budgetary problems,” Bonnet noted.

The minister says that the project will require consultation and open dialogue.

“One would hope that everyone, including the opposition participates in the discussion in a constructive manner,” he concluded.