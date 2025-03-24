Google translate and sketches: How safety officers communicate with migrant workers

A new study, based on the experiences of 12 health and safety officers on construction sites, found that language barriers were putting migrant workers in danger.

“Sometimes we had no choice but to use sketches on paper or even Google Translate to get the message across. It wasn’t ideal, but it was the only way we could bridge the gap when no professional translator was available,” one of the practitioners interviewed in the study said.

The study, published in the Xjenza science journal, was conducted by researchers Raisa Ferranti and Luke Anthony Fiorini from the Centre for Labour Studies at the University of Malta. It focused on the challenges faced by occupational health and safety officers.

The research involved structured interviews with 12 experienced occupational health and safety (OHS) practitioners, all actively working in the sector.

These participants, with field experience ranging from 2 to over 20 years, were selected for their expertise. With only 50 OHS practitioners currently working in Malta, the 12 individuals interviewed made up around a quarter of the sector’s qualified professionals.

The study revealed that many migrant workers, who were increasingly filling roles in Malta’s most dangerous sector, struggled with basic literacy in English or Maltese. As a result, critical safety instructions were frequently miscommunicated or entirely lost in translation.

One of the recurring issues highlighted in the study was the significant challenge OHS professionals faced when trying to communicate essential safety protocols. Due to prevalent language barriers, practitioners often had to resort to makeshift methods, including sketches on paper or even Google Translate, to get the message across.

Such ad hoc solutions not only undermined the clarity of safety messages but also placed workers at even greater risk.

Participants in the study further noted that these communication difficulties were compounded by a lack of standardised training tailored to migrant workers. “Agencies brought workers without any screening, the next day, they were on the job, and that was it,” one practitioner said, illustrating the concerning practice of sending migrant labourers into dangerous environments with minimal preparation.

Another participant highlighted the disparity in safety culture, stating, “Their culture in OHS is much lower than ours. We had been struggling to increase our standards, and then all of a sudden, there was an influx of foreign workers with no idea of health and safety.”

Another participant explained, “Migrant workers did not apply any safety, and I didn’t blame them. Because they were not instructed. They were not knowledgeable… When it came to legislation and safety, they were very laid back. And I thought this was one of the biggest problems.” These insights revealed an industry struggling with both high turnover and inadequate training programmes for migrant workers.

Challenges posed by high turnover

The high turnover rate among migrant workers exacerbated these challenges. Nearly 25% of foreign workers left the Maltese labour market within their first year, and about 50% exited within one to two years. This constant influx and outflux discouraged companies from investing in comprehensive training programmes. One seasoned OHS officer recalled a particularly dangerous situation: “I faced some situations where the risks were high, and I was astonished. I stopped the work right away. These people were put in dangerous situations just because they were immigrants and didn’t even know their rights.”

The study also raised concerns about the poor working conditions migrant workers faced. One participant elaborated, “[Migrant workers were] forced to work in inhumane situations. You found them there, working on construction sites without awareness—some of them really wanted the job and did everything the master said. They were not assertive enough to refuse hazardous tasks.”

The study called for urgent reforms, including the need for migrant workers to undergo the same rigorous OHS training as their Maltese counterparts. Researchers suggested that proficiency in either English or Maltese should be a mandatory requirement for all workers to receive a skill card. They also recommended an increase in inspection frequency and stricter penalties for non-compliance.

The dilemma of reporting your employer

The study also focused on challenges faced by OHS practitioners on Malta's construction sites. One of the most pressing concerns raised by participants was the conflict of interest caused by the way OHS officers were compensated.

Many OHS practitioners were paid directly by contractors or the individuals commissioning the work, creating a precarious situation when enforcing safety standards. Participants expressed discomfort and fear for their jobs if they pushed for safety measures or reported violations to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA). As one participant asked, “What were the chances that the health and safety officer would actually report his employer to OHSA?”

Moreover, participants noted a lack of clarity regarding the roles and responsibilities of OHS practitioners. When reporting deficiencies to the OHSA, practitioners essentially found themselves reporting to their employers. Vague legislation and the absence of clear guidelines left room for differing interpretations of OHS duties, making it difficult for officers to enforce consistent standards across sites.

One participant expressed frustration, saying, “What was the role of the project supervisor? This was something that was unclear, as one had many different interpretations of the law. What was a competent person? What qualifications were required? What exactly was the role of the project supervisor? The role of the consultant?”

This uncertainty not only complicated the work of OHS professionals but also undermined the overall safety standards on construction sites, where clear accountability was essential.