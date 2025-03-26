[WATCH] Abela: ‘Failed asylum seekers do not merit human rights protection’

Failed asylum seekers’ do not merit having their human rights protected, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated.

Abela was fielding journalists’ questions days after making bold claims on the need to reform the European Convention of Human Rights.

He clarified his intentions just days after he addressed parliament and said that “Malta will continue to fight for the strengthening of human rights but only where it is merited.”

On Wednesday, MaltaToday asked him to clarify who exactly merits having their human rights strengthened, to which Abela replied, “Those who merit asylum.”

Abela has recently been making the case for reforming the European Convention of Human Rights. In Parliament on Monday, he said that “loopholes” and a “restrictive interpretation” of the convention merit such a reform.

However, MaltaToday reported that when he first made reference to a possible reform, his own government was caught by surprise.

Abela’s claim that “Malta will continue to fight for the strengthening of human rights but only where it is merited,” has attracted criticism from NGOs, with the Aditus Foundation accusing him of disregarding human rights to appease far-right leaders in the EU such as Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

In fact, during Wednesday’s doorstepping, Abela continuously referenced the Italian government’s attempt to relocate migrants to Albania, a move which has been struck down by the Italian judiciary.

“What’s wrong with that,” Abela said about the Italian re-location agreement.

MaltaToday also referenced the fact that the proposed reform was nowhere on Malta’s agenda when foreign affairs minister Ian Borg addressed the Council of Europe in February ahead of the country’s upcoming presidency of the council.

Abela said that just because it wasn’t on the agenda, doesn’t mean that the reform wasn’t being discussed between EU leaders.

Addressing criticism from NGOs about the implications of such a reform, Abela clarified that he only wishes to avoid “a free-for-all” in irregular immigration, noting that Malta has managed to reduce migrant arrivals by preventing them from leaving the north African coast.

When asked why such a reform is needed in light of the decreased arrival numbers, he referenced “attacks” against himself, the AFM, and security minister Byron Camilleri. Abela was referencing the case of asylum seekers held on tourists boats in 2020 who had sued the state after claiming that their detention onboard the vessel breached their human rights.

The Prime Minister further justified the proposed reform by stating that there is no EU effort to facilitate migrant returns, and so each member state must fend for themselves.