Grech: Come next election, people will vote to restore their rights

In the coming General Election people will vote to restore their right to request an investigation into corrupt politicians, Opposition leader Bernard Grech has said.

“Today, the public was once again given clear proof of a government that uses parliament to trample on people’s rights and to try to silence any voice that holds it to account. A government that clearly abuses the majority it holds in parliament,” Grech told journalists outside parliament.

He was speaking following a number of parliamentary votes held on Wednesday. Among the motions were government’s reform of the country’s magisterial inquiry system, and a motion condemning its attitude towards Speaker Anglu Farrugia. Both motions received parliamentary approval.

Grech said Wednesday’s votes confirm how cornered the PM feels, “to the point that he is now afraid of the people and is crafting laws to keep them away from the truth about him.”

“Because he has something to hide, because he knows that investigations could expose his wrongdoing and that of his associates, Abela went to Parliament and passed a law that goes against every democratic principle. Instead of going to Parliament to strengthen citizens’ rights, Robert Abela and his Government go there to rob you of the rights you already have,” Grech said.

Grech said Abela and his associates went to parliament to act like “bullies towards the people and the Nationalist Opposition”, and to attack those who want to use parliament for the people’s benefit, “as it should be.”

On the vote condemning its attitude, he explained the Opposition did not take part because it believes parliament’s time should be used to discuss how to improve people’s lives, “not wasted on attacking those who hold the Government to account for its wrongdoings.”

Opposition taken over by ‘extremists’ – Labour Party

In a statement after the votes, the Labour Party accused the Nationalist Party of being taken over by “extremists”.

“We have seen an Opposition that votes against Maltese and Gozitan families. Because they were divided, they were not able to declare their vote on the conduct of the true leader who leads the Nationalist Opposition today,” the PL said.

It also said Grech was not able to engage with government on an “important reform” which “does not deny any right to citizens, but rather improves their rights.”

Labour said the Nationalist Party wants to continue tarnishing people’s rights on baseless allegations.

“A Labour Party in government will continue to lead with politics of change,” it said.