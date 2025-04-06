Labour reforms secret behind Malta’s economic success: Abela

Malta’s economy is growing six times faster than European Union average, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday

"Malta’s economic growth rate is now six times higher than that of the European Union," Abela said on Sunday, "This success is due to Malta’s human resource, and today, we can look towards a future filled with optimism."

Speaking to a crowd in Valletta, he said this success is thanks to the strength and hard work of the Maltese people.

The Prime Minister spoke during a political event in La Vallette Square, where he highlighted the changes that Malta has gone through under Labour leadership, focusing on economic growth, job creation, and better social support.

He said the government’s goal has always been to make life better for everyone, especially working families.

He praised Valletta’s improvement over the years, saying it reflects the wider progress the country has made. “Years ago, Valletta was far from meeting expectations,” he said. “Since 2013, we have started a revolution here, recovering its commercial community and supporting residents.”

Abela explained how Labour’s reforms have changed the country’s economic situation. “Before 2013, our country had a situation of eight thousand people registering for work, and everyone had to be content with the work they found. This while the economy had reached a negative historical record.”

Abela emphasised that, since 2013, the government has implemented a range of measures to support the workforce, including free childcare, a tapering system, and, most importantly, the dignity that comes with employment.

The Prime Minister also spoke about a record €1.5 billion spent on social support last year, which is labelled as the highest ever.

He listed improvements like better pensions, more money for children’s allowances, and grants for families whose children stay in school past the required age. “We have given dignity back to our people through work,” he said.

Abela also mentioned new support for people in more difficult situations.

He highlighted that self-employed people going through IVF can now get paid leave, and parents of children with serious disabilities can apply for a special carers’ grant.

He said these policies aim to support people when they need it most.

Abela said the government will keep investing in people, not in weapons or war. “While others invest in instruments of war, we invest in our people, our youth, workers, pensioners, and families,” he said.

He concluded by announcing that the Labour Party will meet again on 1st May to celebrate Workers’ Day, a date the Prime Minister said represents Labour’s main value: fair and dignified work for all.