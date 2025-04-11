MCAST, MUT reach agreement on long-awaited collective deal after three-year negotiation

After nearly three years of negotiations, the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) and the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) have reached a deal on a new collective agreement covering hundreds of academic and support staff.

The previous agreement expired in December 2021, prompting a lengthy negotiation process that saw moments of tension and suspended industrial action. The new agreement will now be presented to MUT members for approval via a vote in the coming days.

In a statement on Thursday, the union confirmed the deal had been concluded with the government, thanking all stakeholders involved—including the Education Ministry, the Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary, the Industrial Relations Unit within OPM, and MCAST—for their collaboration.

The agreement covers a broad spectrum of college employees, including lecturers, Learning Support Educators (LSEs), student mentors, senior research officers, support services personnel, and technicians.

Education Minister Clifton Grima welcomed the development in a Facebook post, describing the deal as a significant step forward for Malta’s educational sector. “Thank you to all those who, even in the most delicate moments, believed we would be able to achieve this through dialogue,” he said.

The details of the agreement have not yet been made public and will be disclosed to union members ahead of the vote.