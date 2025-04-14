Borg reaffirms Malta support to Palestine in meeting with Palestinian PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg stressed Malta will continue to support the Palestinian people during a meeting with Prime Minister of Palestine Mohammad Mustafa.

Malta condemns the resumption of attacks on Gaza and calls for Israel to exercise restraint. We continue to underscore the importance of safeguarding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and urge Hamas to honour their commitments on the release of hostages,” the Borg said, as he stressed the need to ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian aid workers, while facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Borg held talks with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine Mohammad Mustafa, on the margins of the EU’s first high level dialogue with the Palestinian Authority, in Luxembourg, on Monday.

Malta’s support to the Palestinian cause, the latest developments on the ground in West Bank and Gaza and ongoing efforts towards lasting peace based on the Two-State Solution were high on the meeting’s agenda.

The two foreign ministers discussed Malta’s assistance to Palestine, including increased financial support to UNRWA, the World Food Programme and other organisations currently operating under difficult conditions to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Malta is also providing medical assistance to Palestinian patients in Malta, as well as scholarships to Palestinian students.

“We must continue emphasising the importance of a just and lasting peace, firmly rooted in the Two-State Solution with borders based on pre-1967 lines and Jerusalem as the Capital of both states living side-by-side in peace and security, in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions and internationally agreed parameters,” he reaffirmed, adding that meaningful progress towards this solution can only be achieved following the complete fulfilment of the ceasefire parameters.

Commenting on the High-Level Dialogue with the Palestinian Authority, Dr Borg encouraged the EU to take an active and coordinated role in engaging with Arab and like-minded partners on the Arab Recovery and Reconstruction Plan, as the most viable plan for the future of the Gaza Strip. “Malta supports the EU efforts towards Palestinian State building and calls for a proactive EU engagement in the Peace Process at this critical juncture,” he said.

During the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which was held earlier on Monday, foreign ministers also discussed the recent intensification of Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.

“These attacks further underline the urgent need to coordinate efforts, including with the US and other key partners, to contribute to the implementation of the recently announced partial ceasefire, and to ensure the EU’s direct involvement towards a comprehensive ceasefire,” Deputy Prime Minister Borg appealed.