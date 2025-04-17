NGOs slam relocation of historic Marsaxlokk tower for new road

A coalition of environmental and heritage NGOs has condemned the Planning Authority’s approval of plans for the dismantling and relocation of a historic rural watchtower in Marsaxlokk to make way for a new road passing through agricultural land.

The application, which will see the Knights-era tower moved to accommodate a proposed road linking Triq Lepanto and Triq il-Kavallerizza, was approved last week.

The NGOs argue that the project will irreparably damage the watchtower’s historical integrity and set a dangerous precedent for heritage conservation.

Originally the local council which was fronting the application had proposed relocating the tower 70 meters away in a site outside development boundaries. Instead in the approved plans the tower will be dismantled and rebuild a few meters away. The area around the tower is still pristine but was added to the development zone in 2006.

The organisations—Marsaxlokk Heritage, Nature Trust–FEE Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Moviment Graffitti, Il-Kollettiv, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Wirt iż-Żejtun, and the Archaeological Society Malta—warn that the relocation violates internationally recognised conservation principles, including the Burra Charter, as well as Malta’s own Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED).

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had originally opposed the relocation and in a memo issued in April 2020 had called for the structure which it described as a “rural watchtower” to be scheduled. But subsequently the SCH reluctantly approved the relocation and turned down a request by the NGOs to issue an emergency conservation order.

The NGOs are also concerned that only a €7,000 guarantee has been set aside in the event that the dismantling process fails, calling it a gross underestimation of the risks involved in relocating a fragile historical structure.

The NGOs argue that the new road is not essential and that alternative routes were not properly explored. In their joint statement, they called for solutions “that would respect cultural heritage, safeguard the environment, and support the well-being of Marsaxlokk’s community.”

“Relocating a fragile historical structure for an outdated road plan is an extreme measure that is both unjustified and irreversible,” they said.

The NGOs also raised alarm over the environmental impact of the proposed road which would cut through untouched farmland, threatening biodiversity, disturbing groundwater systems, and adding pressure to Malta’s already struggling agricultural sector.

They note that, despite evidence of protected species and a sensitive water table, no ecological or hydrological assessments were conducted.

Additional concerns include increased traffic, pollution, road safety risks for pedestrians, cyclists and wildlife, and the severing of a well-used rural path. The site also contains underground shelters which have yet to be archaeologically investigated.