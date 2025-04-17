Government injects €1m in homeless shelter for men

The Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights has signed a €1 million agreement with Dar Leopoldo, a home run by the Suret il-Bniedem Foundation, to help homeless men aged 16 to 65.

Dar Leopoldo has 18 beds, provides 24-hour shelter, along with mental health support, mentoring, and training to help the men become independent again. The aim is to help them grow personally and socially.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Falzon and the team at Dar Leopoldo.

“In total we are giving around one million euros over three years,” said minister Michael Falzon in a statement on Thursday. “This is double what we gave three years ago. This government does not leave anyone behind because we believe in a fair and inclusive society where everyone has potential.”

Marique Sciberras, Chairperson of the Suret il-Bniedem Foundation, explained that many of the men have been through difficult times and often struggle with mental health.

“We believe these people don’t just need shelter, but long-term support from professionals so they can rebuild their lives and become part of society again,” Sciberras said.

Correction: A previous version wrongly stated that the home was going to receive €3 million