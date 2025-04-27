Manoel Island campaign opens crowdfunding initiative

Activists advocating for Manoel Island to become a national heritage park have launched a crowdfunding effort as their petition enters the final month of its parliamentary petition drive.

In a statement, campaigners said that all funds raised through the initiative would be used to promote the petition, which urges the government to renegotiate the contract with the private concessionaire planning to build hundreds of luxury apartments on the island.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) coordinator Astrid Vella described the parliamentary petition as "wildly successful," noting that it had already surpassed the number of signatures collected in a similar effort five years ago.

"In just one month, it has already eclipsed the previous petition, showing that public support for a national heritage park on Manoel Island has only become more popular," Vella said.

The earlier petition collected 7,571 signatures over a two-month period, while the current petition has gathered over 7,600 signatures in just one month.

Led by FAA and Moviment Graffitti, the campaign has attracted the backing of over 40 organisations, including mental health and fitness groups as well as the Church’s Environmental Commission.

Campaign representative Robert Louis Fenech described the initiative as "our last chance to change course and turn Manoel Island into a place for everyone to enjoy." He added that proceeds from the crowdfunding effort would help the campaign reach broader audiences and sustain its momentum.

Fenech said: "It has become clear that there is no shortage of support for the call to turn Manoel Island into a national heritage park. That is why we are now asking for supporters to turbo-charge this campaign with their financial backing."

Donations to the campaign can be made via card payment to FAA or bank transfer to Moviment Graffitti. More information is available on the campaign’s website.