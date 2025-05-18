Conscience to be towed out of Hurd's Bank

The humanitarian aid ship Conscience will be towed elsewhere in the Mediterranean and the 12 crew members on board will be brought to Malta to catch a flight home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said on Sunday morning that this comes after assistance from the Turkish embassy in Malta and the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Borg said that his ministry coordinated with authorities to find a solution for the ship which remained close to Hurd’s Bank after the attack.

On 2 May the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said that its vessel Conscience was struck twice by attack drones that it claimed were sent by Israel.

The attack happened at around midnight as the ship was anchored close to Hurd’s Bank. A few hours before the attack, an Israeli military plane circled over the ship’s location.