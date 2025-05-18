Conscience to be towed out of Hurd's Bank
Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg says that the humanitarian aid vessel will be taken 'to a port in another country in the Mediterranean' as the ship's crew will be brought to Malta to fly back home
The humanitarian aid ship Conscience will be towed elsewhere in the Mediterranean and the 12 crew members on board will be brought to Malta to catch a flight home.
Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said on Sunday morning that this comes after assistance from the Turkish embassy in Malta and the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Borg said that his ministry coordinated with authorities to find a solution for the ship which remained close to Hurd’s Bank after the attack.
On 2 May the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said that its vessel Conscience was struck twice by attack drones that it claimed were sent by Israel.
The attack happened at around midnight as the ship was anchored close to Hurd’s Bank. A few hours before the attack, an Israeli military plane circled over the ship’s location.
While no direct connection has been officially established between the drone attack and the military aircraft, the operators of the ship, Freedom Flotilla Coalition, have blamed Israel for the assault.
A Maltese government surveyor who went on board the ship found that it only needed minor repairs. But the vessel was never allowed to dock in Malta so repairs had to be done at sea.