PN to hold rally in Għargħur over 'stolen' local council

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has called on the public to join a protest outside the PN club in Għargħur on Wednesday, in response to what he claims was an undemocratic take-over of the local council by the Labour Party.

During a Sunday interview on his party’s TV station, the Nationalist Party leader called on residents and supporters to show solidarity with former mayor, Helen Gauci, PN councillors, and the locality’s residents.