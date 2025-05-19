WasteServ refers misinformation on Magħtab plant to Standards Commissioner

WasteServ has accused two politicians of spreading “deceptive assertions” about the new Thermal Treatment Facility at Magħtab and has referred the matter to the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life for further action.

In a strongly worded statement, the national waste management agency said that misinformation surrounding the €500 million ECOHIVE project has reached an “alarming scale”, prompting it to break from its usual policy of avoiding political discourse.

The agency singled out MEP Peter Agius and Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg, saying they had falsely claimed that the new facility would harm thousands of residents living within a six-kilometre radius. WasteServ described such claims as “grossly irresponsible”, saying they created unnecessary fear and anxiety.

“We welcome scrutiny. What we reject is the spread of misinformation that erodes public understanding and increases anxiety among residents who deserve facts, not fear,” the agency said.

The ECOHIVE project, which includes the Thermal Treatment Facility and other waste management infrastructure, aims to reduce Malta’s dependence on landfills. WasteServ maintains that all necessary studies, including Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA), have been carried out in accordance with regulatory standards.

The agency said the EIA for the Thermal Treatment Facility, currently nearing conclusion, provides “steadfast assurances” on air quality.

“This assessment thoroughly evaluated all potential impacts in accordance with applicable legislation and the findings confirm the facility will incorporate Best Available Technology (BAT). Additionally, it will not negatively impact air quality, even when assessed in conjunction with the adjacent Waste-to-Energy Plant,” the statement read.