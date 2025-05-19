Malta will donate money to world's largest refugee camp after official visit to Jordan

Malta will be making a financial donation to support the operations of the Al Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced during an official visit on Monday.

Operated by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Al Za’atari camp is home to approximately 70,000 Syrian refugees, half of whom are children. Around 20% of the population is under the age of five.

During his visit, Abela met with UNHCR workers and toured several of the camp’s key facilities, including its 32 schools attended by 23,000 students and eight health centres, one of which operates 24 hours a day. The camp also provides essential services such as food distribution, energy, and water supply.

The prime minister also spoke with residents about their personal experiences and observed community-run activities, including crafts and other small-scale economic projects that contribute to the camp’s self-sufficiency.

The financial assistance from Malta will support the continued delivery of these essential services. The specific amount of the donation was not disclosed.

Abela also spent time with children in the camp, including joining a group for a football game, before concluding the visit with a message advocating for peace and stability in the region.