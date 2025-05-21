Planning Tribunal confirms permit revocation for Bidnija sheep farm

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal has confirmed the full revocation of a controversial permit for a sham sheep farm in Bidnija Valley.

Environmental organisations Moviment Graffitti and Din l-Art Ħelwa had challenged a previous Planning Authority decision which, while revoking the permit, had ordered the application to be reprocessed.

The NGOs argued that once revoked, the permit could not be “revived” through reprocessing. They also called for additional reasons for revocation, pointing out that the site’s scheduled status had not been mentioned in the original planning forms.

“This omission meant the public was not properly informed about the sensitivity of the site or the special policies that apply to such areas,” they said in a joint press statement on Wednesday.

The permit in question, PA/7946/18, had been issued for a large multi-storey building in an Outside Development Zone (ODZ) located in a Bidnija farm.

The farm, located in Wied tal-Ħżejjen, currently consists of a three-storey structure, fitted with a pool and a reception area, with the owner wanting to change the layout back in 2023 to include guest rooms in what activists had called a hotel.

The site lies in a rural valley with ecologically important freshwater habitats and is scheduled due to its environmental value.

The tribunal agreed with the NGOs on all points, ruling that the permit must be revoked and could not be revived or reprocessed.