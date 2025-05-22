University professor calls for closure of Mount Carmel ward over dire conditions

University Professor Andrew Azzopardi has called for the immediate closure of Male Ward 1B at Mount Carmel Hospital, citing what he described as unacceptable conditions that breach the rights of patients and staff.

In a formal complaint dated 15 May and addressed to the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders, as well as other health authorities, Azzopardi said the ward fails to meet the basic standards of care outlined in the National Patient Charter.

He insisted patients are confined to an overcrowded sleeping area with no access to fresh air, natural light, or dedicated spaces for therapy and recreation.

He said the ward lacks proper bathing and toilet facilities, a quiet room, and adequate space for staff. Visiting areas are in poor condition, with uncomfortable seating and untrained personnel attending to visitors. He also noted that the only form of communal engagement is a single television and that there is a lack of structured therapeutic activities.

Azzopardi said the conditions pose a risk to the mental and physical well-being of patients and contribute to staff burnout. He added that the situation undermines the principles of dignity, respect, and comprehensive care set out in national health policies.

He has asked for the ward to be closed within three weeks and for patients to be relocated to alternative facilities. He called for improvements to the visiting areas, better oversight, structural changes to the environment, staff training, and greater inclusion of patient and staff feedback.

The Office of the Commissioner for Mental Health acknowledged receipt of the complaint on 15 May. A day later, the Commissioner said he had passed by the ward during another visit and confirmed a strong smell of cigarette smoke. He said he would visit the ward specifically to look into the matter. The Health Commissioner at the Ombudsman’s Office also contacted Azzopardi and said the case is being monitored.

Azzopardi said he expects a detailed plan of action within three working days. He said he would be following up to ensure that no current service users are affected as a result of the complaint.