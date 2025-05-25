PN pledges tax cuts, better spaces and more support for artists

Tax cuts and better spaces for artists are part of a list of proposals unveiled by Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech on Sunday.

The proposals, he said, are intended to strengthen Malta’s cultural sector, which he described as “an integral part of the nation’s soul”.

To support artists financially, Grech proposed reducing the tax rate from 7.5% to 5% on the first €80,000 earned by all registered artists. He said this would help make the arts a viable full-time profession, rather than part-time work.

Grech was addressing a dialogue organised by the party with representatives from the arts, heritage, and entertainment fields.

“Just as we invest in the health sector because it is indispensable, the cultural sector is also indispensable,” Grech said.

The event included live artwork by a sculptor and painter, as speakers raised issues such as lack of funding, low wages, limited workspaces, and a general lack of appreciation for artists.

Grech began by paying tribute to the late Francis Zammit Dimech, who he said was “synonymous” with culture and the arts.

Grech criticised the government for competing with the private sector, saying it holds far more resources, while the private sector provides added value to the economy and society. He promised that the PN would support the cultural sector to help it function at its best.

He called for larger, dedicated spaces for artists to work and perform in, and emphasised that future generations deserve to experience Malta’s cultural and historical heritage.

He said more investment is needed in traditional celebrations like carnival and highlighted the importance of protecting abandoned historical sites.

Representatives from the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA), the Malta Industrial Heritage Association (MIHA), and other organisations spoke of long-standing challenges.

MEIA president Maria Galea said performing artists are earning as little as €4 per hour, less than the minimum wage, while others pointed to the difficulty of attracting young people to cultural traditions and voluntary work.

Concerns were also raised about the absence of culture in education. Some suggested integrating cultural subjects into school curriculums and introducing study packages focused on the arts.

A number of speakers mentioned that artists often feel like “an afterthought” in society, with little recognition in media coverage.

Grech said that artists play a crucial role in society by “going against the current” and offering important critique. However, he acknowledged that public funding often benefits the same individuals or groups. “We must appreciate that there needs to be space for all those who are eligible, without discrimination,” he said.

He also stressed that cultural heritage does not belong to us but is passed down through generations, and it is our duty to protect it. A director from MCAST said the school is trying to shape its courses to meet the real needs of the cultural sector.

Grech said that bureaucracy is a common problem in the sector and called for digitalisation and simplification of processes. He proposed special leave for workers who must take time off to deal with administrative issues.

He also repeated the need for arts and culture to be better integrated in schools.

Other concerns included the poor state of the national archives, the absence of a relocation site, and the link between the arts and mental health. A University of Malta professor proposed an independent board to select cultural representatives based on merit, not personal connections.

Grech agreed, saying transparency and competence must define a new style of leadership. He said that what matters is not political colour, but one’s will to make a difference.

“There is so much talent which is not being fully developed,” he said. “I want this to change.” Grech added that artists are often ridiculed or made to feel inferior. He shared his experience of facing mockery as a youth for participating in theatre before becoming a lawyer.

“Today, the politician also experiences difficulty in a society which looks at art in a degrading way,” he said.

Grech concluded by saying he wants to see the arts protected in the constitution, in the same way the PN is proposing for the environment.

He said arts and culture must be treated as vital to the public’s soul and to national growth.