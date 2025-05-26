WATCH | Abela defends Bonnici on Mark Camilleri contract: ‘I will back him with greater force’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has defended Culture Minister Owen Bonnici for awarding a €25,000 contract to blogger Mark Camilleri.

“He did nothing behind my back. I am happy with his performance, and have full trust in Owen Bonnici,” the Prime Minister said when questioned by journalists.

Last week MaltaToday exclusively revealed Mark Camilleri’s publishing house, Dar Camilleri, has been awarded a €25,000 contract by the Arts Council to draw up a report for the government entity.

Following the report, a number of individuals associated with the Labour Party like blogger Neville Gafa and former host Karl Stagno Navarra have internally and externally criticised the government and its officials for awarding him the contract. Some have called for the contract to be rescinded.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Abela refuted questions on whether he would be firing Bonnici, instead saying he would be backing him with “greater force.”

On criticism the government has received over the contract’s awarding, Abela said he does not retaliate against his critics.

“I don’t believe in cruelty. Whenever someone criticises me in an ultra-personal way, I never retaliate because that’s what my position demands of me,” the prime minister said.

Following former Office of the Prime Minister official Neville Gafà’s criticism of the Culture Minister, Abela said he does not “criticise the media”.

In May of last year, Abela had accused certain journalists of being part of the so-called “establishment”, implying they are enemies of the state.

The comment had led to the Institute of Maltese Journalists to rebuke the Prime Minister, saying he should not be instigating hate towards journalists and the media.