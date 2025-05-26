Abela pours cold water on turning Manoel Island into national park

Prime Minister Robert Abela has poured cold water on the possibility of Manoel Island being turned into a national park.

Insisting 60% of the island will remain accessible to the public, Abela said government does not have the mandate to fork out millions in tax payer money to rescind the contract.

A parliamentary petition calling for Manoel Island to be turned into a national heritage park closed on Sunday with an impressive 29,041 signatures. Campaigners said the signatures, which amount to more than 5% of the population, delivered a “strong mandate for action.”

The island was part of a concession that also included Tigné Point, granted to MIDI plc in 2000. The company plans to build luxury apartments on one part of the island and has a pending planning application. A master plan drafted by the company envisages that as much as 60% of Manoel Island will remain open to the public with a large park on the glacis of the historic fort.

READ ALSO | Robert Louis Fenech: ‘We have a unique chance to get Manoel Island back’

Nonetheless, campaigners have insisted the development of apartments and commercial outlets on Manoel Island will change its character.

The petition was launched two months ago as part of the Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign, led by Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA). The campaign was endorsed by almost 50 organisations and community groups. The petition received broad support from the public, with many personalities, artists, academics and politicians backing the campaign’s call.

READ ALSO | MIDI CEO Mark Portelli on giving up Manoel Island: ‘Not a discussion we can have’

On Monday, Abela told journalists the narrative around the concession was selective. He insisted the “last thing” people mention is that a large swathe of the area will remain an open space for the public.

He went on to say government would be paying “hundreds of millions” to rescind the concession. “Maybe the developer would like that, but would I be using the money responsibly?”

The PM also distanced Labour administrations from the contract, saying it was a Nationalist government which handed over the land in 2000.

He said government has embarked on a number of greening projects through government agency Project Green. “There are so many undeveloped places that can be rehabilitated with a bit of effort and spending.”