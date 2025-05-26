Road Policing Unit is launched

The police force launched a new Roads Policing Unit on Monday.

The specialised unit will not only focus on enforcing traffic laws, but will also investigate major traffic accidents, especially those involving fatalities or serious injuries.

The new unit will use advanced equipment and benefit from accredited training to collect and analyse crash evidence.

The goal is to better understand the causes of serious road accidents and present findings in court. This is also expected to speed up the reopening of roads following major collisions.

The unit was officially presented during a visit by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

Minister Camilleri said the investment in new tools and training would allow the police to provide a more professional and effective service to the public, especially in the way road accidents are handled and investigated.

Commissioner Gafà added that the centralised service would use modern technology to digitally map accident scenes, allowing for more detailed analysis in the office.

Police officers in the new section received accredited training in crash scene evidence collection, photography, drone operation, 3D scanning, and first aid. They also learned how to analyse evidence and determine the dynamics of a collision.

Further training was provided by a UK company on software that analyses crashes, road surface quality, and road layout.

The Roads Policing Unit will officially begin operations at 6am tomorrow. In recent months, the traffic enforcement section has also been equipped with new motorcycles and vehicles.