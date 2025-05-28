Robert Abela mulls cabinet changes as Byron Camilleri wants out of home affairs

The prime minister is mulling over a series of changes within his cabinet, prompted by Byron Camilleri’s insistence to relinquish the Home Affairs Ministry, MaltaToday has learnt.

Camilleri is understood to have been requesting a change in portfolio ever since the theft of cannabis from an Armed Forces of Malta compound. An inquiry exonerated Camilleri from any responsibility but the case caused major embarrassment to the government.

After the heist, Camilleri had offered his resignation to the prime minister, but the latter turned it down.

However, Robert Abela is now expected to acquiesce to Camilleri’s wishes with sources close to the Labour Party indicating that he may be handed the tourism portfolio.

The tourism portfolio was handed to Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg after former minister Clayton Bartolo resigned last year, in the wake of an ethics breach involving his wife.

Camilleri’s move is expected to kick start a chain reaction of ministerial portfolio changes.

Owen Bonnici could be shifted to home affairs

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici is being touted as Camilleri’s replacement at the Home Affairs Ministry. Bonnici is currently in the cross-hairs of PL diehards over a €25,000 contract awarded to blogger Mark Camilleri by the Arts Council.

However, on Monday, the prime minister praised Bonnici and insisted he is happy with his performance, and expressed full trust in him. Abela went on to say he would be backing Bonnici “with greater force”.

Sources interpreted this comment as a signal that Bonnici could be handed a more prominent portfolio by the prime minister, with a possibility of replacing Byron Camilleri.

It is unclear who will be appointed culture minister if Bonnici is shifted elsewhere but the prime minister could either choose to make his sister-in-law, Alison Zerafa Civelli, a minister—she is currently parliamentary secretary responsible for local government under Bonnici’s portfolio—or opt for someone else.

Sources have said Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has been gunning for a cabinet post ever since she returned back to the Labour fold in August last year.

Cutajar had spent two years in the wilderness in the previous legislature after it emerged that she acted as a broker in a property sale involving murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. She was re-elected to parliament in the 2022 general election but was left out of cabinet.

Cutajar was forced to resign from the parliamentary group when a cache of WhatsApp chats between her and Yorgen Fenech were published in which she admitted taking on a job at ITS because “everyone else was pigging out”. Nonetheless, after the European Parliament election the PL executive reinstated Cutajar in the parliamentary group.

But others, such as parliamentary secretaries Andy Ellul and Rebecca Buttigieg, could also be considered for ministerial posts.