Momentum calls for parliamentary debate on Manoel Island concession

Momentum has called for a parliamentary debate on the Manoel Island concession, claiming the Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has aligned himself with the Prime Minister’s stance on honouring the concession contract with MIDI.

“On environmental matters, both Robert Abela and Bernard Grech are clearly on the same page, favouring developers’ interests over the public good, even when 29,000 citizens and over 40 civil society organisations have raised serious concerns,” said Momentum Chairperson Arnold Cassola.

Momentum’s comments come after Bernard Grech stated that the concession contract with MIDI should still be honoured, despite concerns that the company has failed to meet its obligations. The petition, backed by nearly 30,000 people, calls for Manoel Island to be returned to the public and turned into a national park. More than 40 civil society groups are supporting the cause.

“The very least the Opposition Leader could have done is welcome a debate in Parliament,” Cassola said. “This is not the kind of leadership expected from someone who claims to ‘genuinely care about everyone’s opinion’, let alone from a Leader of the Opposition, who now appears more interested in opposing the public than holding the government to account.”

Momentum also pointed out that even Alfred Sant and Evarist Bartolo , who voted in favour of the original resolution back in 2000 under the Nationalist government, have since admitted their mistake and now support returning the island to the public.

They highlighted that the idea of a national park on Manoel Island is an attainable and necessary goal, “one rooted in the public interest, environmental responsibility, and the evident failure of MIDI to uphold its contractual commitments,” the statement read.

Momentum has urged parliament's Petitions Committee to move the petition forward without delay and called on MPs to clearly state their positions.