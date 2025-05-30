[BREAKING] Bernard Grech quashes rumours of imminent resignation as Nationalist Party leader

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has denied rumours circulating on Friday that he was going to resign from leader of the Nationalist Party.

Grech told this newspaper he will be staying put, after rumours were making the rounds on Friday.

“This is nothing but fake news. The leader of the Nationalist Party, Bernard Grech, is continuing with his work as he has always done, and is looking ahead to the end of this week, when the PN will be holding another successful Fundraising Marathon — an event that will continue to help strengthen the party as an alternative government,” a party spokesperson told MaltaToday.

The spokesperson also blamed the Labour Party for peddling the fake news.

“It is shameful that the Labour Party is inventing and spreading these rumours in an attempt to hide the internal divisions it is facing,” the spokesperson said.