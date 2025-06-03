Graffitti want public to oppose massive development in Ta’ Qali

Moviment Graffitti is urging the Planning Authority to refuse a massive development proposal that seeks to transform a large area of land in Ta’ Qali into multiple commercial facilities

“While the Ta’ Qali Action Plan allows for the possibility of sports-related facilities in this area, the proposed development is completely disproportionate in size and includes numerous built structures intended for various types of commercial activity, such as a four-storey hotel, shops, and restaurants,” the NGO said. “Moreover, even the proposed private sports facilities are excessive, encompassing a full-size rugby pitch, a half-size scrum training pitch, two full-size football pitches, a sprint track, six tennis courts, twelve padel tennis courts, and an indoor sports complex.”

New plans have been submitted for the development of a sports complex at the former Flower Power nursery in Ta’ Qali after first proposal was slated for refusal.

The refusal of the 2022 plans was due to the project exceeding the amount of “ancillary” development foreseen in the Ta’ Qali Action Plan. The action plan regulates development in this area.

However, the latest plans still include a four-storey sports hotel and a sports retail centre, including a food court. The development had been slated for refusal by a case officer, but the decision was postponed earlier this year after the developers submitted new plans.

“It is clear that such intensive development — and the activity it will generate — on what is currently an open space in the ODZ will have a highly negative impact on the visual landscape, and lead to a degradation in the quality of life in the surrounding localities, as well as damage the protected natural areas next to it,” Moviment Graffitti said.

The NGO said in a country like Malta, where land is among the most scarce and precious resources, and with overdevelopment being one of the major issues facing our nation, projects that consume this amount of green and open space should not even be considered.

“Moviment Graffitti strongly urges the Planning Authority to safeguard our quality of life and natural environment by categorically refusing this application on Thursday,” a statement read.