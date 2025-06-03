MCESD and Maltese church leaders discuss workers' rights

Workers’ rights were at the centre of a discussion between the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) and Maltese church leaders.

The discussion mainly focused on a report on workers’ rights commissioned by the church.

Regarding employment agencies mentioned in the report, parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul said that government recognised the need for a regulatory framework so that serious operators can get ahead. He noted that last year saw the introduction of a reform that meant that employment agencies must now have a valid license in order to operate.

“For this government, exploitation is unacceptable. That is why we introduced Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value, ensuring that workers employed through agencies have the right to dignified pay and conditions,” Ellul stated.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna spoke of the importance of affordable accommodation for working citizens, both Maltese and foreigners. He appealed to the social partners to support young people from all backgrounds so they may build a future with dignity.

Scicluna mentioned how the Church, together with the State, established the Foundation for Affordable Accommodation, which offers housing solutions at accessible prices for people with low to medium incomes.

On migration, he stated that the church is doing its utmost to help foreign Catholic communities feel welcomed in society through pastoral and spiritual support.

Meanwhile, president of the Justice and Peace Commission, Daniel Darmanin noted that the report bears witness to the idea that development is not measured by quantity or wealth, but by quality of life. He stressed that profit is not everything in life, and it is therefore important that the dignity and well-being of every individual are always respected.

During the meeting, the MCESD also discussed the need for public services to be prepared to handle the ongoing demographic changes, while stressing the importance of fair and dignified working conditions for everyone.