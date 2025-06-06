PN wants Joseph Cuschieri removed as CEO of Project Green

The Nationalist Party has called on Environment Minister Miriam Dalli to remove Joseph Cuschieri from his position as CEO of Project Green after he was found guilty of committing an injustice against an employee and ruining his career in the process.

Cuschieri, who was suspended from the MFSA over other abuses and later appointed by Prime Minister Robert Abela as head of Project Green, had illegally dismissed Reuben Fenech, the MFSA's former chief operations officer.

Earlier today, the Court of Appeal confirmed the decision made last September by the Industrial Tribunal, which found Cuschieri guilty of committing a serious injustice against a senior employee during his time as CEO of the MFSA.

“If Cuschieri is not removed, Robert Abela would be further entrenching the toxic culture that nothing matters. He would be rewarding those who act wrongly, break the law, and destroy people’s lives,” the PN said in a statement.

The court said this act caused significant distress to Fenech and his family, ruining his career and violating both internal rules and the law.

During court proceedings, Cuschieri admitted to issuing consultancies and contracts without the required authorisations. The court remarked that Cuschieri clearly struggled to respect the rules of the very authority he was leading.

The appeals court upheld the tribunal’s earlier finding that Fenech was dismissed because he was doing his job properly and had tried to stop Cuschieri from acting outside the rules, including handing out multiple direct orders.

The PN highlighted how the court ordered the MFSA to pay a record €413,688 in compensation to Fenech for income lost over the six years he waited for the judgment, as well as moral damages. The MFSA has also been ordered to reinstate him in his former role.

They said this ruling makes it clear that Cuschieri’s current role at Project Green cannot continue. The party renewed its earlier call for Environment Minister Miriam Dalli to remove him. If she fails to act, they said, the prime minister must step in.

They added that the MFSA must make sure that this €413,688 is not paid from public funds but by Cuschieri himself, who was the one found responsible.

The statement also referred to an internal MFSA probe that previously found Cuschieri in breach of ethics and the European Central Bank’s code of conduct when he accepted a paid trip to Las Vegas from Yorgen Fenech, who is now accused of being involved in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Cuschieri later resigned from the MFSA after this information came to light.

The PN warned that Malta’s already damaged reputation in the financial sector could not take another scandal. They called on the MFSA to take immediate legal steps and not remain silent in the face of such serious wrongdoing.