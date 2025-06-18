Geological study could have identified risk behind Paceville collapse, geologists say

The risk surrounding the collapse of a building in Paceville could have been addressed through a geological study, the Malta Chamber of Geologists said on Wednesday.

“The lack of a geological study was a risk factor during the demolition and the BCA was aware of it,” the chamber said. “This implies that some preliminary surface geological assessment is required prior to demolition (if a risk is perceived) followed by a more thorough investigation prior to excavation.”

Last week, a block of flats next to a construction site in the heart of Paceville collapsed in the middle of the night just hours after its residents were evacuated. The site is being developed by Excel Developments, which is owned by Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo. Agius is listed as the project developer.

Following the incident, private contractors were selected to demolish the remains of the collapsed flats, as 40 residents from the surrounding buildings were told to evacuate as a safety precaution.

So far, there has been no indication as to what caused the collapse, although the Kamra tal-Periti said initial investigations have showed no excavations have been carried out.

The geologists chamber said the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) and BCA have both ruled out the need for a preliminary geological assessment prior to demolition, increasing the risks to third parties during demolition.

It pointed out the recommendation of the Jean Paul Sofia Report that every excavation should be preceded by a geologist’s report has not been implemented whereas the BCA continues to deny the Chamber of Geologists membership to the Building and Construction Consultative Council.

The chamber also slammed the KTP for concluding there is no need for geological assessment simply because there is no excavation.

“The case in Paceville proves the contrary and that a geological assessment is required before demolition,” it said.