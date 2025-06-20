European Fisheries Commissioner concludes two day visit to Malta

The European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans has concluded a two-day official visit to Malta and was given a tour of the Maltese fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

In a statement, government said that Commissioner Kadis gained a first-hand understanding of Malta’s efforts to ensure sustainable fisheries.

He visited a surveillance vessel in the Mediterranean which falls under the European Fisheries Control Agency. On board the Ocean Sentinel, Maltese and other officials work to monitor fishing vessels.

The Commissioner’s visit also included Marsaxlokk, where he met several local fishermen and spoke about the opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

Kadis toured the Aquatic Resources Malta facilities and was shown EU-funded projects being implemented by the agency. He also visited a local fish farm to observe sustainable aquaculture practices in action.

During his visit, the Commissioner was accompanied by the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights, Anton Refalo, and Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Rights, Alicia Bugeja Said.