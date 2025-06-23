Adrian Delia to contest PN leadership again

Adrian Delia has confirmed he will contest the PN leadership for a third time after being ousted from the role in 2020.

Delia made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon. He said he took the decision after listening to supporters share their thoughts on the future of the Nationalist Party.

“You have shared your thoughts, your hopes, and your desire to see a strong, united party—one that rises above internal divisions, embraces a new way of politics, and moves confidently toward victory,” he wrote.

“Understanding the weight of this responsibility, yet confident that together we can turn a page and begin a new chapter, I have chosen once more to place the interests of the PN and country first.”

This is the third time that Delia will contest the PN leadership. If he wins, it would be his second tenure as leader of the Nationalist Party.

Delia won the leadership election in 2017 in a run-off with Chris Said.

His time as leader was turbulent at best. He faced internal dissent that culminated in a no-confidence motion pushed by a group of MPs who called themselves the ‘Blue heroes’.

He was ousted as leader in 2020 in an election that saw him lose to Bernard Grech.