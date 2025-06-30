PN does not own Valletta premises housing its political academy

The Nationalist Party does not own the Valletta premises, which serves as the seat of its political academy, AŻAD, MaltaToday has learnt.

The building, known as Palazzo Pereira, is situated in Republic Street and was recently catapulted into the limelight following a suggestion that it should serve as the PN’s headquarters.

The proposal was made by PN MP Mario de Marco in a recent opinion piece, in which he said the party should move its leadership and headquarters to the AŻAD building. The suggestion was one of several others De Marco made for the party’s renewal under a new leader.

However, the proposal raised eyebrows within PN circles. Several sources close to the PN said the party does not own the AŻAD building and the lease agreement is likely to expire in seven years’ time.

When asked whether the PN owned the palazzo, a party spokesperson effectively confirmed that the building is subject to a lease agreement.

“The party does not comment on private agreements it has with private individuals,” the spokesperson said without giving any more detail.

MaltaToday had also asked when the lease agreement was going to expire if the building was subject to one, but no reply was forthcoming.

AŻAD was set up in 1976 as an offshoot of the PN by then party deputy leader Ċensu Tabone. In 2011, AŻAD was reconstituted as a foundation.

The acronym stands for Akkademja għall-Iżvilupp tal-Ambjent Demokratiku (Academy for the Development of a Democratic Environment) and was originally conceived as a Christian democrat think tank. Today, it provides short courses, informative talks, educational outings and political training programmes.