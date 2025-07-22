Change is possible; let’s continue delivering it
This new ranking is a proud moment but it is not the destination. Progress must be continuous
In a world full of uncertainty, environmental crises, and economic instability, we often hear that small countries are too limited to lead. Yet, Malta continues to prove otherwise.
This month, Malta climbed 12 places in the UN Sustainable Development Report, now ranking 24th out of 167 countries. With a national score of 79.3% we are closing the gap with the highest-performing nations globally, including Finland at 87%.
More than a welcome statistic, this is an endorsement of Malta’s national vision—one being realised through investment, collaboration, and focused political will. It is proof that change is possible, and that Malta is capable of more than many give it credit for.
Let’s be clear—sustainable development is easy to agree with in theory. The real test lies in making it happen, especially in a country like ours, where resources are limited, population density is high, and geography adds persistent pressure.
Our work is translating vision into outcomes. Progress in the sustainable development index is the result of policies that are designed to deliver, and governance that prioritises people and the environment. Our rise in the rankings is a national achievement, one that belongs to everyone working together towards a common goal.
It reflects improvements across the board; a 5.8% year-on-year increase in photovoltaic energy production. It reflects tangible progress in water quality, infrastructure, conservation, continued investment in waste management and the circular economy, where waste is treated as a resource rather than a burden. Universal healthcare coverage and enhanced digital health systems. Higher enrolment in tertiary education and improved digital literacy.
These milestones represent five of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They are proof that we are putting policy into practice. And as minister, I take pride not only in these results, but also in the mindset shift toward resilience, equity and long-term planning.
Sustainability is a responsibility that Malta is taking seriously. We are not immune to rising temperatures, energy shocks, or global uncertainty. Nonetheless, our limitations have sharpened our ambition and fuelled innovation.
This is why we have embedded the SDGs directly into national strategy. Malta’s Sustainable Development Strategy for 2050 outlines concrete policies to align social and environmental goals. And we are not working in isolation. Malta will soon present its Second Voluntary National Review at the UN’s High-Level Political Forum; an open, transparent account of our progress, challenges, and vision. It was not drafted behind closed doors, but shaped through consultation with civil society, the private sector, academia, and citizens themselves.
That is how sustainability becomes real—not from a podium, but when a resident installs solar panels; when a student learns the value of biodiversity; when a business designs for reuse instead of disposal.
Malta is also aligned with Europe and the world. Our national actions support the European Green Deal, the Paris Agreement, and the priorities of the SAMOA Pathway for Small Island Developing States. We are advocating for a Mediterranean approach to climate action that is based on solidarity, shared solutions, and the understanding that this region is among the most climate-vulnerable in the world. That is why Malta will host the first-ever Mediterranean ministerial conference on sea level rise this September.
This new ranking is a proud moment but it is not the destination. Progress must be continuous. We still have work to do in key areas including biodiversity conservation, sustainable mobility, and urban air quality. Transport emissions remain one of our greatest hurdles. We must go further, faster. And we will.
In the years ahead, we will continue investing in clean energy, strengthening our water and energy systems, promoting greener lifestyles, and modernising transport. We will continue to engage youth more meaningfully by giving them the space to shape the future they will inherit.
Malta’s rise in the Sustainable Development Report is not a coincidence. It is planning. It is execution. It is belief in what this country can achieve. This is how we build a stronger Malta.